Kylie Stoltzfus

News Editor

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, also known as CARES Relief Funding, has been made available to Millersville students for the third time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Students who are struggling with covering the cost of tuition, food, housing or wellness services are encouraged to apply for the third round of funding.

A message published by Millersville’s Office of Financial Aid states, “We highly encourage everyone to apply for CARES 3, regardless of eligibility for previous rounds.”

Of the $15,883,791 allotted to Millersville University, $8,013,094 will be used to provide emergency financial assistance for students. Plans for the distribution of the funds are still being discussed.

To apply for CARES 3 funding, visit https://www.millersville.edu/finaid/cares-relief-fund.php.