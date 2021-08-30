Throughout the first week of the semester, Millersville reached out to students to keep an eye out for missing freshman Matthew Mindler. Photo courtesy of Millersville University.

CJ Kar

Associate Features Editor

19-year-old Matthew Mindler was found deceased on August 28, around 9 a.m.. Mindler’s body was found near Crossgates Golf Club in a wooded area near Manor Township.

A news conference was held at the ‘Ville Courts at the Student Memorial Center on the same day at 1:30 p.m.. The Director of Communications Janet Kacskos, Millersville Police Chief Pete Anders, and University President Daniel Wubah spoke at the conference.

President Wubah gave his heartfelt condolences to the family of Matthew Mindler. He thanked the law enforcement, and the search team that located Mindler.

Dr. Wubah commented, “It’s a time to wrap hands with each other and to help one another. This is indeed a sad day for us, but we will get through it.”

Matthew had attended his classes on Monday and Tuesday. He had been seen leaving his dorm at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday. Chief Anders had said there was concern for Mindler’s disappearance after his mother Monica Mindler had not heard from him on Tuesday night, August 24. 24 hours had passed, and a missing person’s report was filed for Matthew Mindler the following day.

Mindler was found posting on social media in a cornfield earlier this week, according to reports from multiple students. Searches were conducted on Thursday and Friday around Millersville to locate Mindler. Multiple search teams had been sent out in efforts to locate the student. There didn’t seem to be any immediate danger at time of disappearance, according to Chief Anders. Chief Anders also mentioned there was currently no criminal investigation being conducted for Matthew Mindler’s death. The cause of death is currently still being investigated by Lancaster County Forensics Center. Following federal and state law, no more information could be released at the time of the conference.

Mindler was a childhood actor, performing in films such as “Our Idiot Brother” and the short film “Frequency.” As more information continues to come out, The Snapper will update the Millersville Community. The Snapper sends our condolences to the family of Mindler and the students here at Millersville. With everything going on right now with COVID-19 and now the tragic death of one of our fellow students – Counseling services are available to the students and community for those who need it. The Counseling Center can be reached at (717) 871-7821. Additional support can be found within the Campus Ministries.

Edit: As of around noon today, Mindler’s death was ruled as a suicide by the Lancaster County coroner’s office.