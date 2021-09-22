The Millersville Women’s Hockey team poses for a fall picture. PHOTO COURTESY OF MU ATHLETICS

Dante S. McLeod

Sports Editor

The 6th-ranked Millersville Women’s Hockey team, per umotrojans.com, continues to dominate their opponents on the field. On Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Millersville University’s Chryst Field, they sent the University of Mount Olive home with another loss in a 5-1 blowout.

At the time, undefeated with a 6-0 record, Millersville’s play in the first quarter set the pace for the game. According to millersvilleathletics.com, Midfielder Hannah Brown scored early, giving Millersville a 1-0 lead. A couple plays later, Forward Keaghan Keracher assisted Forward Bri Harsh in a goal to lead 2-0, according to the site. There was much back and forth up and down the field between Millersville and Mount Olive, but Millersville played strong defense to prevent any scores.

In the second quarter, Millersville still displayed strong defense, but with more puck control. This led to another score on an assist from Defender Morgan Saunders to Brown, which stats on the website shared. Millersville now had a 3-0 lead going into the third quarter, maintaining control of the game.

At halftime, both teams regrouped to get ready for the second half. Millersville looked ready to keep up the tempo at the start of the third quarter.

Although Mount Olive would score a goal in the third quarter, Millersville still remained dominant and wouldn’t let them gain any momentum. The website shared that Harsh scored another goal for Millersville, making the lead 4-0. To follow would be a score from Mount Olive Defender Jordyn Richards, although it seemed to be off a penalty stroke.

By now, Millersville had made it clear who would win this game.

The last quarter brought more scoring from Millersville. Millersville again scored early as they did in the first quarter with Harsh scoring her third game goal, per the website. Millersville was able to finish strong and start celebrating their victory as the clock ran down.

The Millersville fans that came out to support expressed much joy and excitement for the game and its result. With a busy upcoming schedule, the play the Millersville Women’s Hockey team has in store looks promising.