Millersville Tight End and Punter Zach Banta poses for a picture. PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

Allison K. Ross

Staff Writer

This past week Marauder Zach Banta was recognized as the PSAC Special Teams’ Player of the Week. Banta is the first in the special team’s division to be named Athlete of the Week in Millersville history. He is a redshirt sophomore and academic junior who acts as the tight end and punter. In the Sept. 13 game against Clarion, Banta scored a 61-yard punt, a career best, followed by several other punts of over 40 yards. So far this season, Banta has punted almost 700 yards.

We talked to Zach about his football career and he commented.

Q: How long have you been playing football?

“I’ve been playing football since about 1st grade,” said Banta.

Q: What inspires you the most?

“The drive to always better myself and to constantly improve,” said Banta.

Q: What is your favorite memory as a Marauder, or with your team?

“My favorite memory was my freshman year back in 2019 when we traveled to Pace and won by a point,” said Banta. “Also, this year, when I hit a 61-yard punt last week against Clarion.”

Q: Who is your favorite football player, and why?

“One of my favorite football players is Pat McAfee because he was an amazing punter, and I love the way he carried himself on and off the field,” said Banta.

Q: Do you have a pregame ritual?

“I usually just listen to music until we take the field to get my mind right for the game,” said Banta.

Q: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

“My goals are to help the team out and get us to a championship!” said Banta. “A personal goal I have is to lead the PSAC in overall punting stats.”

Q: How did your work in the preseason help you prepare for the season ahead?

“My main focus in the preseason was to get my body right. Over the course of the past year and a half, I dropped about 60 pounds and so far, it seems to have worked for me,” said Banta.

Q: Why did you choose Millersville?

“I chose Millersville because of the great academic programs they had and the camaraderie the team possesses,” said Banta.

Q: Shoutouts?

Banta states “I want to thank my mom and dad for always being there for me and always pushing me to be the best I could be. Without them I wouldn’t be here playing college football, and I just wanted to thank them for all that they do for me. Another person I want to shout out is my sister, Ashley. She may be a pain sometimes, but she is always there for me and always makes me laugh. I also want to thank my girlfriend for always being by my side and sticking with me through it all!”

Fun facts about Zach Banta

Hometown: Conestoga, Pa

Major: Business

Favorite athlete: Pat McAfee, Jason Taylor, Joel Embiid, Bryce Harper and Allen Iverson.

Pump-up Song: For whom the Bell tolls- Metallica

Favorite team: Millersville, Miami Dolphins, Sixers, Phillies and flyers.

Favorite victory celebration: Whenever I hit a good punt I go over to the sideline and give my teammate Declan three high fives.

Favorite off the field hobbies:

Fishing, watching the stock Market, corn hole and hiking.