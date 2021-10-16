Millersville Women’s Field Hockey’s Kate Strickland poses for a picture. Photo courtesy of Millersville Athletic Communications.

Allison Ross

Staff Writer

We talked to Kate Strickland about her Field Hockey career, and she commented…



Q: How long have you been playing Field Hockey?

“I have been playing field hockey since I was in third grade, so for 12 years,” said Strickland.

Q: What inspires you the most?

“My teammates inspire me most,” said Strickland. “Every day I show up to practice and am surrounded by some of the most supportive people who make me want to be better every single day.”

Q: What is your favorite memory as a Marauder, or with your team?

“My favorite memory was beating Shippensburg 1-0 at Ship my freshman year,” said Strickland.

Q: Do you have a pregame ritual or superstition?

“My pregame ritual is having my hair braided by my teammate, Brynne, and getting hyped up in the locker room with my teammates,” said Strickland.

Q: What are your goals for the rest of the season, personal or team?

“My goal for the rest of the season is to show up each and every day giving my best,” said Strickland. “Our team is so special this year and we want to show up every day for each other and take care of each other because tomorrow is never guaranteed.”

Q: How have you grown as an athlete over the years?

“I have grown to realize that sports aren’t about me,” said Strickland. “Sports are about being a part of something so much bigger than myself and making my teammates better each day.”

Q: What is one thing you wish you could tell your younger self?

“I wish I could tell my younger self that it’s okay to mess up and make mistakes,” said Strickland. “What matters is how you grow and learn from them.”

Q: Why did you choose Millersville?

“I chose Millersville because it felt like home,” said Strickland. I loved the coaches, the campus, and the team.”

Q: How do you manage your time as a Millersville student-athlete, and what is your favorite study spot on-campus?

“I am someone who does better academically when I am busy, so managing time isn’t challenging for me,” said Strickland. “I love the library room that faces the intersection with tons of windows.”

Fun facts about Kate Strickland

Hometown: Franconia Township

Major: Communication Studies

Pump-up Song: Dreams and Nightmares

Favorite victory celebration: Hugs all around

Any hidden talents: I can play the guitar.

Go to Karaoke song: Think of You Chris Young

Favorite off the field hobbies: Hiking, fishing, spending time with my dog