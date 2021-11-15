The holiday section of a Target store stands high with festive decorations. Courtesy of Pinterest

Morgan Huber

Associate Opinion Editor

The period between mid-Autumn and the onset of winter is perhaps the most eventful time of the year, with Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas bundled within less than two months. Not to mention the abundance of assignments and school and work-related projects to complete during the chaos that is October through December. Spooky season has only just completed, and the turkeys have not even finished thawing, yet stores have already decked the halls with Christmas-themed toys, gifts, inflatables, and decorations – but is it necessary?

As one strolls about Lowe’s, Target, or any shop at Park City Mall, it becomes very clear that Christmas does not start in December anymore, nor has it for many years. If anything, you are likely to see the “Holiday” section glow in lights not long after back-to-school shopping dies down. When Christmas is celebrated seemingly earlier and earlier each year, the spirit of Christmas and all of the nostalgia, memories, and values associated with it become not so special anymore. In turn, other excellent holidays, such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are overshadowed, losing their value and importance as well. Each holiday deserves its time to shine.

Out of curiosity, I took to social media to see what other Millersville students think about this topic. Nearly 50 students responded (although one person unfollowed me after I shared the poll – shame on you), well over half of whom agree with my sentiment – the celebration of Christmas should be reserved for after Thanksgiving, or perhaps even later. In October, you should start with Halloween, and after Halloween, you should prepare for Thanksgiving. Then after Thanksgiving, it is finally time to celebrate Christmas, or Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, whichever applies to you. This way every culture, personality, and holiday is celebrated equally.

Of course, one may think “this is such a silly topic, why should I care when Christmas is celebrated, or how early Christmas stuff pops up in stores?”, which is perfectly valid. However, there is more to this than just complaining about seeing Santa inflatables in September: All holidays have a deeper meaning, whether it be personal or historical significance. By appreciating the holiday in the near future, we learn to relish in all of the wonderful memories we could make, as well as the historical, cultural, and sentimental value of the day being celebrated. When we take the time to appreciate the present, we learn to enjoy the little things. We savor the memories we have, and oftentimes do not realize their significance until they have long passed. In other words, instead of hyper-focusing on the future, relish in the present, and love the joy of now.