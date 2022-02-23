The countryside house of the original “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” film has become iconic within horror culture. Photo courtesy of G Yancy / Wikimedia Commons.

Sean McClain

Head Copyeditor

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has become a staple in horror culture, beginning with the first 1974 film, “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” and going on to include a running total of eight follow-up films, multiple books, comics, and even a video game.

The original is considered the first of the 1970s slasher films, introducing tropes and qualities that we now see as cliches, but still, play a big part in the horror genre. “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974) features a cannibalistic family, stumbled upon by a group of teens traveling to an old familial homestead just adjacent to the savage household, setting up the scene and characters that will continue to terrorize rural Texas in the following films.

Released Feb. 2022, the new addition to the series entitled “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” places Leatherface in the small Texas town, Harlow. Disturbed by a group of youngsters trying to claim the home he and his mother figure share, Leatherface goes on a violent rampage, not unlike the previous films.

Though the new addition follows many of the tropes established in the earlier movies, there is a shallow feel to the film. There is a disappointing lack of exposition, and all of the characters unique to this movie feel very flat. The murders start pretty early on, which does not match the slow-burn quality of the original film.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2022) was what one would expect from a sequel made by a big company like Netflix: the effects were impressive, the aesthetic and story were in line with the franchise, but there were some cultural and stylistic items that felt hollow. If you are a fan of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, it is worth a watch, but I’d honestly hate for this film to be someone’s introduction into the culture.

Watch it here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81483977