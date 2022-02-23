Sean McClain

Head Copy Editor

The Jackass franchise has come a long way since the debut of the show in 2000, having produced three seasons followed by three full-length films, plus “Mat Hoffman’s Tribute to Evel Knievel” movie as well as “Bad Grandpa” and a few TV specials along the way. The newest Jackass film, “Jackass Forever,” was released in February 2022, after a long hiatus on the side of the franchise. This new addition provides plenty of fan service while still being an incredibly hilarious stand-alone film.

“Jackass Forever” (2022) features not just the original cast members like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee-man, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and multiple others, but also a huge wave of new faces and guest appearances. Newer members include names like Jasper Dolphin and his father Dark Shark, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, and the first female Jackass performer, Rachel Wolfson. We also get to see segments including Tony Hawk, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler the Creator, and even Eric Andre.

This film takes the stunts of the previous installments to new heights, bringing in completely new pranks as well as revamping some classic Jackass gags with new fervor. There are some returning sets that stuck out quite a bit, including the return of the bullring stunt, where Johnny Knoxville, now 50 years old, gets in the ring with a bucking bull, who sends Knoxville spinning all the way to the hospital. Some other fun returning segments include the cup test, some “Bad Grampa” content, and even another attempt at the famous explosive fart fire experiment, this time with help from Mythbuster Tori Belleci.

This new edition to the Jackass franchise is an awesome follow-up after a decade without filming. While “Jackass Forever” may well be the final film in the series, the inclusion of all these fresh faces could make for an easier transition into a new cast for potential future films. The original cast is getting a little older, with Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O entering into their silver fox era, but there will always be younger fans and friends willing to get hurt in front of a camera for the sake of content and to preserve the Jackass legacy.