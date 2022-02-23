Capcom recently announced a change to the logo for their upcoming sixth installment in the popular “Street Fighter” gaming series. Photo Courtesy of Trusted Reviews / Capcom.

Shaun Lucas

Editor-in-Chief

On Feb. 21, 2022, iconic video game developer and publisher Capcom released the first teaser trailer of “Street Fighter 6.” The Street Fighter series has innovated the fighting game genre for over three decades, with “Street Fighter II” often credited with the invention of combos. The logo presented at the end of the “Street Fighter 6” trailer was anything but innovative.

The brief trailer hints at the series’s shift to a more realistic art style, showing off new looks for characters Ryu, staple series protagonist, and Luke, the final character of “Street Fighter V” who is said to be the series protagonist moving forward.

It is rumored that the game will be using the “RE Engine,” the engine of recent Capcom games like “Resident Evil: Village” and “Devil May Cry 5.” From looking at the skin textures and the veiny muscles of the characters, I definitely saw visual similarities to Ryu and Nemesis from “Resident Evil 3” (2020).

What was not visually striking was the current “Street Fighter 6” logo: a white and black hexagon with “SF” inside and a spray-painted “6” placed in the bottom right. Not only does the logo stray away from the stylized orange, yellow, and black logos of past games, but it is simplified to the point of being dull.

I am passionate about visual design, and a big reason fighting games are my favorite game genre is because of their presentation. Street Fighter in particular has excellent character designs, level designs, and general design elements because of how lively all these factors are. Street Fighter combatants are some of my favorite characters in the genre, being unique while also representing real-life fighting styles.

The minimalist design of the new logo is anything but unique, and the black and white does not at all represent the vibrant color schemes the series is known for. In fact, Twitter user @aurich tweeted how the logo is nearly identical to preset “SF” logos on Adobe Stock.

“The new Street Fighter 6 logo is $80 on Adobe’s Stock site,” the tweet says. “I knew it was generic but I didn’t realize it was this bad. They searched for ‘SF’ on a stock logo site and rounded a couple corners and added the 6.”

Others also voiced concerns over the logo, including prominent fighting game community figurehead, Maximilian Dood. Dood’s tweet asking Capcom directly to change the logo has 16.3 thousand favorites as of Feb. 22.

In its longevity, Street Fighter has changed over 30 years, visuals included. But the current logo for “Street Fighter 6” does not feel like Street Fighter, nor any beloved series in the fighting genre. If I were to redesign the logo, I would return to past logo’s colors, and place a much larger emphasis on the “6” itself.

Street Fighter is the franchise that introduced me to this wonderful genre, and taught me the ropes of how to do more than press random buttons on a controller. “Street Fighter V” was the game that made me buy a PlayStation 4. I want “Street Fighter 6” to make me want to buy a PlayStation 5, and Capcom changing the logo may be the first step in getting me to do so.