Annie looking across Studio Eight with a smile. | Kat Delaney / The Snapper

The front entrance sign of Studio Eight | Kat Delaney / The Snapper

Features Editor | CJ Kar

At a glance, some of us find ourselves going to a salon or barbershop, not putting much thought into our hair; for some, though, hair goes beyond looks; some view hair as an art, with every piece of artwork having an artist. In Downtown Lancaster, across the pavement, on the side of North Lime Street, an artist sweats, cutting and forming hair with what can only be called passion.

Annie, who works at Studio Eight, has had numerous interesting clients in her past. On Annie’s Instagram, @anniekdoeshair, you can find the weird, alternative, inspiring types of hair, truly capturing Annie’s talent as a hairstylist. The Snapper had a fantastic opportunity to interview Annie; we asked Annie questions about what inspirations, or in better words, what philosophy steers Annie to conceive of the distinct, luminous, and colorful hairstyles that separate her abilities from the rest.

People express their creativity in different ways, and Annie found herself showcasing her creativity through clippers and hair dye. Being a server for about seven years, Annie began looking at the different paths and avenues that were available to her at the time, eventually finding herself following her mother’s advice: studying cosmetology at Lancaster School of Cosmetology.

Though, the path wasn’t as clear cut as one might think, as she began studying during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like most of us, Annie felt uncertainty about her future; with so much going on in the world, it was a bit disheartening to most of us. Studying cosmetology mostly online, Annie wasn’t sure what the future held for her or how aspects of online learning would shape her abilities as a stylist.

In a turn of events, Annie eventually stumbled upon Kate and Jane, who both work at Studio Eight. After only working there for two years, Annie only has beautiful words for her craft. The central philosophy of her expression – the art of hairdressing and hairstyling – comes from the youth. Annie said, “A lot of the younger crowd is revolutionizing hair.” From high schoolers to college students, Annie says the youth are the driving force behind her creativity, with them re-defining past hairstyles. With their ability to wonder and dream of something different; it’s the provocative insight of the youth that creates inspiration for all of us to view. A mulberry-crimson-colored mohawk, a neon shamrock mullet – all help in characterizing Annie’s distinguishing style, all of which are nursed through the exciting and talented young people that Annie meets across social media and in the salon.

White clouds and bright blues. | Photo courtesy of Annie K. A 12-inch mulberry-crimson-colored mohawk. | Photo courtesy of Annie K.

Still having a lot to learn, she mentions that she is looking forward to the future of her career, hoping to continue in the craft of being a hairdresser, delivering bright, glamorous, eye-catching styles that few can imagine. Annie is always accepting new clients; you can find more of her work through her social media accounts. An appointment with her can be scheduled through Instagram or in-person at the Salon.