Wubah’s palace as seen from George Street. Photo courtesy of Millersville University.

David Milam

Staff Writer

Millersville University freezes tuition

For the fourth year in a row, tuition for Millersville students will not increase. The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education voted to freeze tuition on April 14. In addition to the tuition freeze, Governor Tom Wolf is currently working towards a $200 million college scholarship to be approved by the legislature, per LNP.

Per University President Daniel Wubah, the stagnant costs are in attempts to keep college affordable post-pandemic. The board is seeking $500 million in funding from the state government to subsidize the lack of tuition increase.

FestiVille on May 1

FestiVille is returning to campus on May 1 after a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. This year’s event will be headlined by Femmes of Rock, an all-female rock quartet of violinists and vocalists.

FestiVille will also feature a wide array of bands from different genres including Country, Rock, Pop and more. Many of the bands performing will be student bands.

FestiVille will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Student Memorial Center. Tickets are free for Millersville students and can be purchased at the box office in the SMC. General admission tickets cost $25 or $10 for college student with ID.

Remembering Renardo Hall

Renardo Hall, Millersville University’s Chief Diversity Officer, passed away on Thursday, March 32. Hall began at Millersville in 2018 as the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

Hall helped create the Divine Nine and Cultural Unity Plots on campus. The plots represent the traditional Black Greek Lettered organizations and Latino organizations in order to recognize their important history.

A memorial was held on campus on April 4 and 5 outside the Student Affairs and Enrollment Management office. Students had the opportunity to write messages expressing their sympathy and memories of Hall. The cards were given to Hall’s family.