Olivia Heilemann

News Editor

“Dance Moms” star, JoJo Siwa, did not receive an invite to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards held on April 9 of this year.

The 18 year old dancer, singer, and actress previously starred in a few Nickelodeon productions in the past, successfully gaining a following from the younger generation. Nickelodeon even gave Siwa her own show called “The JoJo and BowBow Show Show,” making her the face of Nickelodeon and boosting her image with the younger crowd.

Along with her Nickelodeon career, Siwa has recently finished her D.R.E.A.M. world tour where she has performed 131 shows. However, still being under contract with Nickelodeon, she was not permitted to perform her own songs onstage. This contract has been in effect since 2017 when she was only 13 years old.

In January of 2021, Siwa posted a video on her TikTok lip syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” which fans took as a hint to her possibly being part of the LGBTQ+ community. Around the same time, she posted to Twitter a picture of her in a t-shirt that says “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever,” confirming the rumors.

The 35th annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards was held on April 9 this year. The show usually consists of awards celebrating the year’s top childrens’ entertainment productions, along with a whole lot of slime. Nickelodeon chooses the nominees, and kids everywhere vote on the winners.

The 2022 show was different from previous years in that it lacked four-time Kids’ Choice Award winner, JoJo Siwa. Fans were confused as to why the star did not make an appearance, and Siwa took to TikTok to explain.

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple: I wasn’t invited,” explained Siwa. “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite.”

Fans were appalled by this response, calling Nickelodeon homophobic, especially after Siwa recently got a more masculine-style haircut.

“Nickelodeon is literally homophobic for not inviting JoJo Siwa to the Kids’ Choice Awards,” says Madison Medina on Twitter.

Ironically enough, Siwa was nominated for Favorite Social Music Star for the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, but lost to TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio.