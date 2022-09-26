Kaitlyn Leister

Staff Writer

Parents, children, and all those who enjoy the show involving the Australian family of dogs were so excited when it was announced that the first half of the third season of “Bluey” was going to be added to Disney+ on August 10th. When the day arrived, many sat around their devices and loaded up the next half of the adventure of the two Heeler sisters, and it did not disappoint.

Of this intial twenty-five episode block release, the final episode titled Fairytale stands out the most. Like the other titles of the episodes, it does focus on a fairytale.

The episode starts with Bandit Heeler, the Dad, reading the girls Bluey and Bingo the story of Hansel & Gretel before bed. Bingo, the youngest, asks their dad if fairytales can happen in real life. He tells her that the lessons from them are, then if they want him to tell a true one of which they agree, and he reveals it was a story about him. A younger version of Bandit riding bikes with his two brothers, Rad and Stripe on a holiday during the 1980’s is then shown. It is revealed that Bandit was bullying Stripe on this trip, but he would soon learn his lesson.

Rad had had enough of Bandit teasing their little brother, so he jinx’s Bandit. From then on Bandit must remain silent until someone says his name, but not having any luck doing so. At the end of the day his mother tells him that this was what he deserves for how he treated his younger brother. Even after helping his brother the next day, he remains cursed, but is soon saved by a younger version of the girls’ mother Chilli.The girls are shocked, but their mother tells them it was not how it happened, she does not remember ever meeting their father back then. Bluey asks them if the story was true or not, and Bandit telling her it was up to her if she believed. The two adults tuck in their children, cutting back to young Chilli and Bandit, her saying she will see him later before running off, and he watches her go saying he’ll see her later.

This was a good episode to cut off for the first half of the season, leaving a sweet story to make one wait for the next section of episodes to come out. It reminded many of their childhood of asking their parents what it was like when they were growing up, especially those that had parents growing up in the 1980’s. It also provided an air of listening to said stories like a fairytale, as in the mind of a child the parent as a child seems to have been so long ago like their stories.

Not only this, but it was a great episode of showing how even parents when they were younger made the same mistakes as their children, and how they learned from their mistakes to teach their child why they need to stop a certain behavior. It also just provided a sweet layer of lore for the show, with the ending showing that Bandit and Chilli had met when they were children for a brief moment, saying they would see each other again. As those that watch the series know, the two would later meet again at a party, as stated in the Season 2 episode 16 episode “The Show”, married and had two children.

Fairytale was certainly a wonderfully animated contribution to the well awaited third season, another cute short 7-8 minutes for the audience to enjoy of the Heeler family. Many want to see if any more backstory of the parents will come to light as the season continues, as well as if Bluey and Bingo will ask more questions about their Mum and Dad about their childhood adventures as well. Only time will tell as we await the second part of the Season 3 release.

