Protesters standing outside Health Services before the confirmation was made for it to stay. Shaun Lucas / The Snapper

Olivia Heilemann

News Editor

Millersville University Health Services was recently issued a Request for Proposals with a deadline of Sept. 6th. However, after protests from over a dozen Millersville students and staff, Health Services is here to stay.

The Request for Proposal was originally issued to establish that tuition and tax dollars were being used appropriately. If it was found to be unproductive, health services would be handed over to a private practice, limiting the amount of medical help Millersville nurses and physicians are allowed to provide.

On Sept. 9th, it was announced on ‘Ville Daily that Millersville University will remain with its current health services department and no changes will be made to the usual services they already provide.

“I am pleased to announce that we will remain with our current health services department and look forward to working with our excellent team of nurses and physicians,” says Dr. Mary Beth Williams, Vice President for Student Affairs.

At the best interest of the students, Millersville University Health Services will continue to provide services in regards to vaccinations, medications, basic appointments, and transportation to off-campus medical appointments.

“As a state university, Millersville University is always looking for ways to give students the best services possible at the lowest cost. The RFP was issued to ensure the University was using tax and tuition dollars efficiently,” added Dr. Williams.

As of right now, University Health Services is giving out free flu shots to students and employees without any appointment needed. The schedule for when these vaccinations will be provided is listed on the Millersville University website. With the sites of these vaccinations being at popular places on campus and the hours being flexible, students and faculty will find that they have an ample amount of time if they choose to get a flu shot.