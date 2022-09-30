A trio of adorable pups, all wanting a loving home, sit together as they represent the French Bulldog Rescue Network. WHITNEY WALMER / THE SNAPPER

Whitney Walmer

Arts & Culture Editor

On Sunday, September 25th, even a little rain didn’t stop the Central PA Animal Alliance (CPAA) from hosting its 17th annual Woofstock, a day of peace, love, and fun for us humans and our lovable companions.

For 20 years, Zella Anderson, founder of the CPAA, has been dedicated to saving the lives of animals and striving to make a difference. Since 2003, the CPAA has continued to promote education to pet-owners, or soon to be pet owners, on the importance of spaying, neutering, adoption, and fostering, and remains to be the largest event for dogs on the east coast. The proceeds of last year’s event reached $25,000. The funds go to getting supplies needed like collars, food, medicine, leashes, and medical expenses to help give the animals the treatment they need.

Dixie, a four-year-old pitbull rescue, awaits a foster home at Woofstock. WHITNEY WALMER / THE SNAPPER

For animals to be provided with the love and family they deserve, adoption is crucial. CPAA’s program Hounds of Prison Education (HOPE) rescues the animals from high kill shelters and rehabilitates them with the help of screened inmates of State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill. The program entails the dog staying with the inmates, who care for them 24 hours a day, seven days a week for roughly six to eight weeks, depending on the case and how much training the dog may need. To date, the inmates and HOPE have saved and rehabilitated the lives of more than 200 dogs.

“It is so rewarding to see these tough guys melt with the group of dogs that we work with and even with the challenge of getting attached to them as we prep them for their new homes,” said Lyzee Cranford, director of HOPE.

With a great turn out and many vendors who were willing to express their support to the animals in need, whether it be through fostering, and adopting, their hard work does not go unnoticed. Some non-profit vendors that attended the event were the Homeless to Home Husky Rescue, Furry Friends Network, Blind Dog Rescue Alliance,, 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue, French Bulldog Village and French Bulldog Rescue Network, Haven to Home Canine Rescue and many others that provided education in helping lovable companions find forever homes.