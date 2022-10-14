Tyresha Vaughn-Blanding

Staff Writer

The Woman King hit theaters Sept. 16, 2022. The movie was more than I expected, to be quite honest. The main character was Viola Davis who played the leading woman warrior named Nanisca. You may know Viola Davis from her lead row in “How to Get Away with Murder.” This was the complete reverse of the roles we are used to women playing, like a love interest, stay at home mom, or wife. In the movie, there were action packed scenes, light heartedness, and even some tear jerkers. A young, impressionable girl of nineteen years named Nawi, played by actress Thuso Mbedu, looked up to fighters like Nanisca. When her father couldn’t give her away to a husband because she refused to be married to old men that beat her, she was gifted to the king, where Nanisca took her in as a soldier. However, she was offered a choice that came with stipulations, she could be a soldier, but that comes at the cost of not being able to bear children and having no love interest at any point in time. Izogie, played by actress Lashana Lynch, played the role of almost a big sister and/or mentor to Nawi, helping her through the training of becoming a well-respected woman solider. All characters have complexities and layers to their stories. As it unravels throughout the movie, there are twists and turns you wouldn’t expect. This movie is one you need to make sure you use the restroom before it starts and have your snacks ready. You will be sitting on the edge of your seat going through a rollercoaster of emotions. You will feel invincible, courageous, and unstoppable, as well as empathetic, concerned, and sad throughout the two hour and fourteen-minute movie. It shows decision making, standing up for what you believe in, and having the courage to believe in others as well as yourself. As far as the twists and turns go, you must see it to know exactly the heart tugging emotions the movie puts you through.