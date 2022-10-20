Abigail Manbeck

Staff Writer

Ben Platt performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City for his Reverie USA tour.

Reverie is the name of his latest album. I was part of the Reverie tour VIP experience which was

extremely fun. We got to hang out with fellow fans, as well as enjoy light refreshments and hors

d’oeuvres. We also got to do crowd-free merchandise shopping. As part of the VIP, we were

gifted a tour bucket hat, a Reverie pin as well as a laminated lanyard, and a signed vinyl record.

The show started at 8 p.m. There was an opener for Ben’s show. The pop duo that opened for his

show were Aly and AJ. They sang a few songs which were really good. They sang one called

‘Potential Breakup Song’, which is one of their most popular hits. They also sang one new song

that was not released yet, which was really cool to hear. After their amazing set was finished, the

moment we were all waiting for, finally happened. The lights dimmed and colorful lights

appeared with the band members and backup singers. There was a track playing of ‘King of the

World’ part 1, and when that track was concluded, smoke came and clouded the stage, and there

Ben appeared on the big Madison Square Garden stage. There was a roar of cheers and screams.

I could not believe what I was seeing, it just didn’t seem real. I was only two rows away from the

stage, which is something that I never thought would be real. Being that close to Ben was just so

crazy. He then preceded to sing his first song which was ‘Childhood Bedroom’ which is the

second track behind ‘King of the World’ part 1. It is one of my most favorite songs, so I was so

excited for him to sing it. Ben gives a little background knowledge on each of the songs that he

performs, so it was nice to hear what the inspiration was behind them. He then preceded to sing

‘Leave My Mind’ which is the fifth song on his Reverie album. He killed the song. It was so

incredible to hear. After ‘Leave My Mind’, he sang ‘Happy to be Sad’ which is one of the most

popular songs on the album. That song is also one of my favorites and he definitely blew it out of

the park. It is incredible to see someone perform songs live, that you’ve listened to so many

times before. You could tell that he really does put so much energy, passion, and love into these

songs both on stage and off. He really does know how to perform. He sang a song called ‘Rain’,

which is a single from a little bit ago. That was a big hit, and I had a lot of fun dancing too. He

sang ‘Ease My Mind’ which is off his first album ‘Sing to Me Instead’. It is one of the most

beautiful songs, and he sang it so beautifully. Ben sang two Broadway songs as well, which were

absolutely amazing. He started his career on Broadway, so it was only right that he sang a few

songs. He sang a beautiful song called ‘She Used to be Mine’ from the musical ‘Waitress’, as

well as the song ‘The Wizard and I’, from the musical ‘Wicked’. He rocked both of those songs.

He choose those songs because the characters that sing them in the Broadway shows are the

characters that he always wanted to play but will never get a chance to. Then there was a little

break where the backup singers got a chance to shine, and they sang ‘King of the World’ part 2.

They were really good. Ben then came back on the stage and sang ‘I Wanna Love You But I

Don’t’ and my personal favorite ‘Chasing You’. For a lot of his songs, you could feel the lovely

beat pounding in your chest, which was cool, and it made you feel like you were really getting

the full experience of the show. Ben then sang a song called ‘Dance With You’, which he

brought his boyfriend Noah Galvin up on the stage, and danced with him. That was a big hit. He

brought Aly and AJ back up on the stage and they sang ‘Go Your Own Way’ by Fleetwood Mac,

with him. “Share Your Address’ from his first album was sung. He also sang a new, unreleased

song called ‘Monsters’ which he sat at the piano for. He sang Lady Gaga’s song ‘You and I’,

which you could tell he had a lot of fun with, being he laid on the stage for it. I thought it was

funny. He sang two more songs one from his first album, titled ‘Grow as We Go’, which he sang

sitting with his backup singers and his guitarist. He also sang ‘Imagine’ from his latest album.

Following the closing song ‘King of the World’ part 3. I didn’t know what to expect, but he

absolutely put on an incredible performance that was out of this world. I had the best time ever.

After the concert let out, I went to a different room, where the meet and greet took place. It was

only a 20-second meet and greet, but he was super sweet and very kind. It was definitely a

pleasure to meet him. I’m glad that I got the chance to do so.