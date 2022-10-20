The Fall 2022 Homecoming logo boldly represents the anticipated event. PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE CAMPUS LIFE

Morgan Huber

Managing Editor



Millersville University presented the Fall 2022 Homecoming Court this week. The announcement was made Monday on the Campus Life Instagram page. The nominees for this year’s court are Hersey Coles, Noah Manno, Nelian Cruz, Ruth Kowalski, Abigail Schwartz, and Madison Whitcomb.

The first of two nominees for this year’s Homecoming King is Hersey Coles. A Robotics major from Philadelphia, he is president of the Black Student Union (BSU). He is also actively involved in the school’s chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE).

The second nominee is Noah Manno, a senior studying Music Education and Vocal Performance. Originally from Burlington, New Jersey, he is the current music director for Chromatic, the older of two acapella groups at Millersville. An avid thespian, Manno has appeared in numerous school-oriented and professional stage productions.

The first of four nominees for this year’s Homecoming Queen is Nelian Cruz. Hailing from the nearby city of Lancaster, she studies social work, with a minor in Sociology. On campus, she is a varsity cheerleader and an intern at the Dr. Rita Smith Wade-El Intercultural Center.

The second nominee is Ruth Kowalski, a senior studying Music Education and Vocal Performance. Originally from Parsippany, New Jersey, she transferred to Millersville in the Fall 2020 semester from the University of Delaware. Kowalski quickly got involved with various music ensembles and performance groups, including Chromatic, of which she is the current president and social media coordinator. As a recruitment officer for the Tell School of Music, she frequently meets with prospective students and promotes the performing arts programs and opportunities offered at Millersville. She also happens to be the girlfriend of fellow nominee Noah Manno.

The third nominee is Abigail Schwartz, a junior studying Chemistry Education. Hailing from Quakertown, she is very actively involved in sports and promoting wellness on campus. A varsity softball player, she is also the team’s fundraising chair and vice president of the club team. In addition, Schwartz is a chemistry tutor and is employed with Campus Recreation.

The last – but certainly not least – nominee for this year’s Homecoming Queen is Madison Whitcomb, a senior double majoring in Economics and Mathematics. The Mechanicsburg native is the student representative for the Council of Trustees, as well as a resident assistant. In addition, she is actively involved in both Helping Paws and the Math Club. Whitcomb is expected to graduate this December.

The court appeared at a Meet and Greet prior to the official announcement on Monday, where members of the community had the opportunity to get to know the Royalty hopefuls. Voting for this year’s Homecoming Royalty opened Tuesday, and closing Thursday, Oct. 20, at 11:59 PM, while the winners will be announced during halftime at the Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 21. Best of luck to all of the candidates!