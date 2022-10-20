Finances can be a struggle for students from low-income areas, with is why TRIO grants would support those considering attending Millersville. PHOTO COURTESY OF NICK YOUNGSON

Millersville University recently received the TRIO Talent Search grant from the Department of Education, giving the opportunity for a college education to underprivileged students in Central Pennsylvania.

The TRIO Talent Search program encourages students to reach their full potential by providing them with the materials to attend and succeed in a higher education. The program recognized 10 Central Pennsylvania high schools including McCaskey High School, Columbia High School, Louis Dieruff High School, William Allen High School, Pottstown Area High School, Reading High School, Harrisburg High School, York High School, Lebanon High School, and Norristown High School.

The grant awarded to Millersville University for this program is 1.3 million dollars, giving the school the opportunity to recruit at least 500 students to come to MU from the ten secondary schools listed above.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the TRIO Talent Search program also equips these students with services like academic, financial, and career counseling, information on postsecondary education, exposure to college campuses, mentoring programs, and more. These extra services not only recognize the students who do not usually have access to these luxuries, but also ensure that they have as many opportunities as those who do.

The requirements to be eligible for application for a TRIO scholarship include being between the ages of 11 and 27 and have completed the fifth grade. At least 66.67% of the students must come from low-income households. First-generation college students are also heavily considered.

Millersville University’s Office of Student Access and Support Services provides similar services to prospective Talent Search students before they enter into a higher education, carrying on those opportunities from the Talent Search program.

“Our professional staff works hard to develop programming that is informative and impactful.” Says the Office of Student Access and Support Services (SASS) webpage. “We work to assess each student to provide the appropriate services to help them reach their desired goals and aspirations.”

SASS also houses the Lancaster Partnership Program. This program is specifically offered to McCaskey High School students who fill the requirements. These requirements are attending College Skills Development Workshops once a month, attending Corporate Mentoring Sessions, and Parent-Student Meetings. If students attend at least 90% of these events by the end of their senior year of high school, and are accepted to Millersville University, they may be eligible for a Lancaster Partnership Program Scholarship.

More information about this scholarship program can be found on the U.S. Department of Education website and Millersville University’s website.