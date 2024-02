Millersville University theater-goers will get a crash course in William Shakespeare this spring. University Theatre is producing “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” a play which condenses all of The Bard’s 37 plays in 97 minutes. Tickets are available on the University Theatre webpage. Performances run Thursday, Feb. 22- 24, and Feb. 29-March 2. The performances will take place at Rafters Theatre in Dutcher Hall from 7 – 9 p.m. This year's production will have a cast of just six actors. You can learn more by seeing the show for yourself!