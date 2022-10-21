Rosé showcases her acting chops in a lip syncing performance. KAT DELANEY / THE SNAPPER

Morgan Huber

Managing Editor

The ninth Annual Pride Fest and Drag Show took place at Millersville University’s Student Memorial Center last Friday, Oct. 7, in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community. As one of the university’s largest and most highly anticipated on-campus events, this festival, which coincides with both LGBTQ+ History Month and Coming Out Day, provided activities, resources, and food to members of the queer and trans community, as well as their allies. Dozens of students attended the event, as well as the drag show.

Originally organized in 2014, PrideFest is held in October of each year, at a time perfect in the school year to celebrate the lives and contributions of queer and transgender individuals. Numerous organizations, including but not limited to Campus Life, the President’s Commission on Gender & Sexual Diversity (PCGSD), Center for Health Education & Promotion (CHEP), Millersville’s Office of Diversity & Social Justice (ODSJ), Rita Smith Wade-El Intercultural Center, Student Government Association, University Activities Board, and Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA), collaborated to make this event possible. Students were able to take free food and drinks from food trucks, stuff plush rainbows, and decorate cupcakes. Buttons, pins, and lanyards representing the various pride flags decorated tables outside the Multi-Purpose Room.

A face painter set up shop next to these tables, where attendees could have designs painted in any way they liked, ranging from the colors of their pride flag to dragons and phrases in support of the community.

More than a dozen organizations, including those that helped organize PrideFest, set up tables in the SMC atrium to greet guests and provide information and resources. Students had the opportunity to meet the executive board members of the Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA), Millersville University’s LGBTQ+ organization, find a new LGBTQ-friendly church home through the Embrace Network, or look forward to attending upcoming Pride events in Lancaster or Lititz.

Once the event concluded at six p.m., guests could attend a meet and greet downstairs with the performers for the following drag show.

Local queen Nevaeha Le’Vixenn once again hosted the drag show, thrilling audiences with her lip sync performances and making them laugh with her dialogue and banter with her drag daughter, Majestee, who made her Millersville debut this year. The pair provided an exhilarating experience for attendees. The stars of the night, however, were RuPaul’s Drag alumnae Rosé and Deja Skye, who competed on seasons 13 and 14 on the popular reality competition show, respectively.

Deja Skye hosted a lip sync battle, where attendees volunteered to compete against each other for bragging rights. Even staff and volunteers who organized PrideFest were ushered on the stage to dance to Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda.”

“Drag Race” season 13 finalist Rosé closed out the night with several lip sync performances that caused the room to erupt with applause and cheers. She discussed her life, identity, and interacted with audiences by interviewing them and even doing an “unboxing” event by looking through a bag of items an audience member collected at that night’s event. After bids of farewell from Nevaeha and Majestee, guests filed out into the night.

PrideFest, as it is every year, was an exhilarating event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and showcasing what they have to offer. Students, faculty, and residents of Millersville anxiously await next year’s festival.