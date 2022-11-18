Millersville takes the field ahead of game against Shippensburg Photo courtesy of Millersville athletics

If I told you the Marauders were without their starting quarterback, had half the amount of yards as their opponent, and were on the road against a tough Seton Hill team, you would have to assume they lost. Against the odds, the Marauders football team found a way to win 14-10 against the Griffins in Saturday’s regular season finale.

In the absence of quarterback Robert Footman Jr, redshirt senior Anthony Butler took the helm, completing four passes for 96 yards including a crucial 47 yard completion to tight end Eli Workinger.

The Griffins got their offense going early, capping off the game’s opening possession with a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Bradley, as Seton Hill would jump out to an early 7-0 lead over the Marauders. That was until the defense showed up yet again, getting a tipped pass interception against the Griffins quarterback that led to a goal line touchdown rush from standout running back Jahiem Morris. The remainder of the first half was relatively quiet, with just a Seton Hill field goal being the only other points aside from the two early touchdowns.

The defenses dominated the second half of a rainy afternoon in Western Pennsylvania. Despite missing their top cornerback in Imir Lilliston, the Millersville defense held the Griffin’s offense scoreless in the second half. Jahiem Morris’s second touchdown of the day came late in the third quarter on a 22-yard rush, finishing off a six play, 80 yard drive to give the Marauders a 14-10 lead going into the final quarter of play. The defense, which has been a strong suit for the team all season, was able to make multiple key stops in the fourth quarter to seal the final game of the regular season.

Between key injuries at multiple positions and rainy conditions, the team relied heavily on their standout running back Jahiem Morris, who rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

“It is a testament to the character of the young men. They responded after the first part of the season and kept coming back and playing hard. It’s great to see them rewarded,” says head coach J.C. Morgan in his postgame reaction.

After starting the season 0-4, the outlook for the Marauder’s season looked bleak. The team never gave up, finishing 5-2 in the remaining games of the 2022 season. Additionally, the Marauders developed key starters for years to come in Footman Jr. and Morris. Much of the starting lineup will be back next year as the team is set to make large steps forward in the 2023 season.

“When you analyze what has taken place over the last several weeks, I think we’ll look back and say it was the start of something special with Millersville football,” says Coach Morgan.