The Log Cabin Restaurant sits at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive in Leola, Pennsylvania. PHOTO COURTESY OF CREATIVE COMMONS/SNAPPER

Ava Adiletti

Features Editor

Mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, and turkey are just some of the many traditional foods that many Americans consume on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is celebrated in many different ways all over the United States. Whether a family cooks and gathers at home, orders takeout, or dines in at a restaurant, the American holiday is showcased. Lancaster has a wide variety of restaurants that serve Thanksgiving dinner. The Log Cabin Restaurant is located at 11 Lehoy Forest Dr in Leola, Pennsylvania, and is about a 25 minutes drive from Millersville University. The Log Cabin is currently accepting reservations for a Thanksgiving Day dinner. Thanksgiving dinner will be offered from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. A special Thanksgiving-themed menu will be presented to customers that include food like turkey, steak, salmon, and an assortment of salads and soups. The Log Cabin is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. If you are looking to make a reservation, you can call the Log Cabin at 717-626-9999. For a look at the full Thanksgiving Day menu, go to https://logcabin1933.com/.