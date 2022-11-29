Millersville University’s Broadcast News Reporting Class created visual stories based on events on campus! Click HERE to watch the extended fourth episode.

This extended edition of The Snapshot features exciting events that took place at Millersville University this semester, including the issue with parking, a Millersville alum working as a production assistant for a horror film that released this year, campus clubs struggling with participation, fraternities and sororities hosting a football game for breast cancer awareness, and what it is like to be a resident assistant in MU’s dorms. Rich Mehrenberg and Ash Turner anchor, while Tyler Poulin, Angel Pena-Pabon, and Peter Pascarella report on recent events.