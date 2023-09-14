Photo Courtesy of Millersville University.

Morgan Huber

Editor-in-Chief

Millersville University appointed Allison Ross as its student trustee this past year. A third year Early Childhood Education major, Ross was selected to replace graduating senior Madison Whitcomb in December 2022 after an extensive interview process. Now with the 2023-24 academic year, Ross anticipates an exciting term working with President Dr. Daniel Wubah to bring improvements to the university community.

As the student trustee at Millersville University, Ross is expected to represent the student body as a voting member of the Council of Trustees, where she debriefs on relevant issues and shares student-centered perspectives. The Council of Trustees are appointed by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), with their own responsibilities being to vote on important issues such as tuition costs and investments in academic and construction projects. In addition to appearing at Council meetings, she also attends monthly conference calls with President Wubah to discuss upcoming events and ongoing issues, as well as representing the Council at university functions.

Originally from Havertown, Pennsylvania, Ross is in her third year at Millersville University. In addition to serving as trustee, she is consistently involved in her community as a resident assistant, a member of the Cygnus Society, an inductee of the Kappa Delta Pi and Omicron Delta Kappa honor societies, and a former President of MUTV, the campus television station.

Upon being approved as the student trustee by PASSHE Chancellor Daniel Greenstein and Pennsylvania state Governor Josh Shapiro, Ross shadowed outgoing trustee Madison Whitcomb in order to be properly adjusted to her new duties. As Ross begins her first full year as student trustee, President Wubah presents comments expressing his enthusiasm to have Ross represent the community.

“Allison is the kind of student the trustees need,” explains Wubah. “In the sense of her background as an early childhood education major and her active presence on campus, she is the quintessential Millersville student – committed, never afraid to give her opinion, and always seeks input and to represent students and the community. She has really grown into the position in a short time and is there to make sure students’ voices are heard in the conversation. Ms. Ross is the right student to represent the community and the trustees.”

Allison Ross’ term as student trustee is expected to run through May 2024. Those who wish to communicate with her regarding any questions or concerns may do so by emailing her at akross@millersville.edu.