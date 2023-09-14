The Cove, located in Lyle Hall is one of several dining halls on campus affected by the new plan. Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Abigail Manbeck

News Editor

Recently, there have been a few changes to the dining and cafeteria services here at Millersville. These changes have sparked some debate and have been brought to the attention of many on-campus students, as they directly affect how they spend their money and meal swipes.

Over the summer, it was announced that because of increasing costs for snacks and beverages, some of these popular items would not be on the meal plan. Most notably, drinks like Celsius, bottled sodas, bottled coffees, and some of the waters like Propel. Also included in this were the bigger bags of chips, soft-baked cookies, candy, and various other treats and snacks. Many of these items were on the meal plan in past years, but now need to be purchased with either cash, credit/debit card, Marauder Gold, or Flex. However, some of the “classic drinks” like regular-sized waters, juices, lemonades, and teas are still on the meal plan. Fountain drinks are also on the meal plan as of now. There are signs in the dining areas specifying what is on flex, gold, etc.

Another big change is that some dining halls have later hours. This is great for people who have late classes or like to eat their dinner later.

Should you need more information, you can go to the dining hall and the dining services for more information. You can contact dining services at 717-871-5275. They are located at Gordinier Hall which is 40 James Street, Millersville, PA 17551.