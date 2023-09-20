Coco Gauff playing at the 2019 Wimbledon qualifiers in Roehampton. Photo Courtesy of Carine06/Flickr

Justin Staggers

Sports Editor

From just watching Cori “Coco” Gauff play, you would have no idea she is one of the youngest rising stars in the game of tennis. She remains calm under pressure and never lets the crowd noise dictate her play. Watching her play, you would think you are watching a veteran who has long mastered their craft. But at just 19 years old, Coco Gauff has become the youngest American since Serena Williams (1999) to win the U.S. Open women’s title, capturing the hearts of tennis fans around the globe.

Gauff had a difficult path to the title, taking down opponents such as Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko, and Karolina Muchova before a finals match against soon-to-be #1 ranked player in the world, Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka found herself as a slight favorite coming into the match, and after a dominant first set (6-2), it looked like she was going to have an easy win over the up-and-comer Gauff.

“I was nervous,” Gauff said at a post-match press conference.

Going into the second set, it seemed her nerves settled and she started playing the tennis we as spectators are accustomed to seeing her play. She put Sabalenka on her heels, winning an early break point to secure the second set 6-3 and nod the match up at a set a piece going into the final set. Gauff was able to force Sabalenka into costly errors that ultimately gave Gauff the momentum she needed going into the final set.

Gauff came out on fire in the third set, winning the first break point with a forehand smash winner. From there, the 19-year-old American never looked back, and went on to win the third set 6-2, capturing her first-ever grand slam tournament.

​​”Those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it,” said Gauff.

A recent video surfaced of a then 8-year-old Gauff dancing in the stands to a Carly Rae Jepsen song at the 2012 U.S. Open, and just a little over a decade later, she won the very tournament in which she was dancing as a kid.

What’s next for Gauff?

Due to fast turnaround times, Gauff opted out of the San Diego Open after her win at the U.S. Open. She will return to action for the WTA Guadalajara Open, which is set to be held from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23. Gauff will look to build on what has been a strong 2023 so far.