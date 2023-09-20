Evan Anthony, native of Lancaster, returns to the area to coach Millersville women’s swimming. Photo Courtesy of Millersville Athletics.

Justin Staggers

Sports Editor

Going into the 2023-2024 season, the Marauders women’s swimming team will be under the leadership of a new head coach, Evan Anthony. Anthony is native to the Lancaster area, having been raised in Lititz and graduated from Warwick High School before attending Shippensburg University.

After an impressive collegiate swimming career, Anthony graduated with cum laude honors with a degree in mathematics with a minor in coaching.

Upon graduation from Shippensburg, Anthony then went to Wingate University to pursue graduate studies. This is also where he got his start in coaching, helping to recruit as well as teach sprints at Wingate.

During the 2021 NCAA DII Championships, Wingates women’s teams finished sixth and the men’s team placed seventh. After being a part of one of the top Division II coaching staffs in the country, he looks to bring that same winning mentality to Millersville University.

Anthony graduated from Wingate in 2021, earning his masters degree in Sports Management. He also became a member of the Villanova swimming coaching staff, where he would earn back-to-back Big East Coaching Staff of The Year Awards in 2022 and 2023 while leading a successful Wildcats team.

Anthony specializes in creating a culture of excellence within his teams. He firmly believes in the importance of making an environment where athletes can grow not only as swimmers but also as people.

In an interview after the hiring, Anthony said, “I am extremely excited and thankful to become the next women’s swimming coach at Millersville University,” said Anthony. “I would like to thank Miles Gallagher for the opportunity to be part of the family and lead the program. As a former PSAC student-athlete at Shippensburg, I am excited to be back in the conference. Being in such a great community and school, I am confident Millersville swimming will continue to reach great success in the classroom and pool.”