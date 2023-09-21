Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons. UNC Chapel Hill constantly has tragedies at their campus.

Olivia Heilemann

Copy Editor

Almost 30 years ago in 1995, a law student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill opened fire, injuring two people and killing two others. Just last month, the college would unfortunately relive the same terrifying events of a school shooting.

On Aug. 28, Tailei Qi, a graduate student at UNC shot and killed 38-year-old Zijie Yan, an associate physics professor at the university. It was noted that Yan was an adviser for Qi, and the two men co-authored research papers together. The shots were reported to be from Caudill Labs, the science building where Yan taught and did research.

The university put on a campus-wide lockdown with Qi on the loose; he was not found until almost two hours later. Hours after Qi was arrested, the lockdown was lifted.

Due to the amount of social technology there is, students were immediately alerted of the lockdown and were able to contact friends and family while they barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, classrooms, and other places of security. This convenience was not as big in the 90s, which many pointed out made a significant difference between the two shootings.

Just over two weeks later, the university was finally settling into normalcy when another lockdown was set in place after an armed man was found on campus. The lockdown was lifted just over an hour later after it was confirmed the suspect was removed from the premises. The gunman, Mickel Deonte Harris was arrested and charged with a felony and several misdemeanors from other warrants.

“This is the second time in two weeks that I’ve been locked down in my office because of an armed person/shooting on campus,” says Laura Elaine Hill on X (formerly Twitter). “I have no words.”

While no shots were fired this time, students and faculty reported they felt the same fear they did with the shooting on Aug. 28, and were angry at the lack of gun control. Many students began protesting for gun laws at the North Carolina General Assembly. The UNC Chapel Hill March for Our Lives chapter organized the protest, and dozens of students were removed after chanting “vote them out” at the legislators. The legislators have not voiced any concerns with gun control at this time.

One day after the shooting on Aug. 28, Tailei Qi made his first court appearance. He was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a gun on educational property. Qi is currently being held in the Orange County Detention Center without bond.