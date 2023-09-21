A view from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, home of the New York Yankees.

Ben Staker

Staff Writer

On Sept. 1, the New York Yankees called up top outfield prospect, Jasson Dominguez. The young outfielder made his debut later that day. He started off hot, hitting a home run off future hall of famer, Justin Verlander on one of the first pitches that he saw. He would go on to hit four home runs in just eight games. Dominguez appeared to be a breath of fresh air for a Yankees offense that had been dormant all year.

However, on Sept. 11, Dominguez would be removed from the Yankees lineup before the game with an injury that was initially listed as “right elbow inflammation” according to the team’s official Twitter account. It was later revealed by the team’s manager, Aaron Boone, that Dominguez suffered a UCL tear in his right elbow. This injury would immediately end Dominguez’s season and likely require Tommy John surgery.

The impact Dominguez had on the Yankees lineup in the short time that he was able to play did not go unnoticed, he was batting third for most of the games he played. This injury is a huge blow to the New York Yankees and their playoff hopes. The team will likely look to other top prospects like Everson Pereira and Estevan Florial to replace Dominguez in the lineup.

Just like with all injuries, it’s unknown when the next time we’ll be able to see Jasson Dominguez on a baseball field is, but one thing for certain is that Yankees fans are wishing him a successful and speedy recovery.