Katelyn Auty

Head Copy Editor

Social Media Editor

Anthropology Club is a club on Millersville’s campus devoted to discussing aspects of human culture.

This club is open to anyone, regardless of major. It could be a good fit if you have any interest in culture or archeology, according to club president Kathryn Pirhalla.

“The goal is to help students connect and learn about anthropology,” said Pirhalla. “It is a place to make friends and talk to like-minded people.”

Every meeting has a different debate topic, which brings an opportunity for open discussions among those in attendance.

“In the past, we have talked about why people are so obsessed with the morbid, male flight, and ethics in archeology,” said Anthropology Club secretary Christopher Longstreet. “Some topics are more controversial than others, but we pride ourselves on having open discourse to allow ideas to be talked about freely.”

Longstreet recommends this club for anyone with an interest in “trying to understand the culture of humans, and why we do the things we do.”

Meetings are held on Thursdays from 12:10-1:00 in Gerhart Hall. Anyone interested in getting involved with the Anthropology Club may attend a meeting or find more information at @muanth.club on Instagram