Photo courtesy of Flickr. Actor Matthew Perry speaks at a paneling event.

Abigail Manbeck

News Editor

Recently, “Friends” star Matthew Perry passed away. He was tragically found deceased in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home in California. Sources say this was an apparent drowning, and no foul play seemed to be a cause of his death.

There is no new news about his passing or his cause of death, however. Some of the people closest to him said he was in good health and spirits until the day he passed.

Earlier that day before his death, he was playing pickleball near his home, and his assistant was reportedly running some errands when she came back to find him unresponsive.

“When I die, I know people will talk about ‘Friends’, ‘Friends’, ‘Friends’. And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web…But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if ‘Friends’ were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”

This was one thing he said he wanted to be remembered by, besides “Friends.” Surely he was most famous for playing Chandler Bing, but his help sure did leave a lot of impact on others as well.

In Perry’s memory, the Matthew Perry Foundation was recently created for those struggling with drug and alcohol abuse. This foundation was one of the things he personally wanted to do, but now it is created in his memory. You can visit the site at matthewperryfoundation.org.

May Matthew Perry rest in peace.