Morgan Huber

Editor-in-Chief

Former Millersville University student Michael McCall, 23, passed away near campus on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 26.

Millersville Borough Police responded to a call at 2:30 p.m. that Thursday afternoon, when McCall was found in a forested area near his home on South Prince Street.

Raised in Hershey, Pennsylvania, McCall was a 2018 graduate of Hershey High School and a former student at the Tell School of Music, where he was involved in the marching band and wind ensemble, in addition to volunteering as a peer educator for the Center for Health Education and Promotion (CHEP) and being a brother and vice president of music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. Outside of school, he worked at Loxley’s Restaurant, where he was a beloved staff member.

“We were fast friends. He was always making fast friends,” says Sean McClain, a former classmate of McCall. “Michael always treated people like he had known them forever. He was welcoming, outgoing, and expressive, and he was so unapologetic… I hope people realize that he was just like the rest of us and that these things can happen to anyone, even your best friends.”

According to McClain, McCall had a variety of interests, including the popular video game Animal Crossing and the cartoon character Mickey Mouse. His favorite holiday was Halloween, which allowed him to bond with friends and dress up as his favorite characters.

“Michael was kind to everyone he met and could really light up a room,” says another close friend of McCall, who requested to remain anonymous. “He was so funny and always made me laugh. I met Michael through the music department and we really grew close through being in the same classes and ensembles … He was always a friendly face. Michael will be missed deeply by many.”

A celebration of life for Michael McCall will take place on campus at the Millersville University pond on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. Readers in need of support are encouraged to contact the Millersville Counseling Center at 717-871-7821 or the Crisis Intervention Hotline at 717-394-2631.