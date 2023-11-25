Katelyn Auty

Head Copy Editor and Social Media Editor

With the spread of social media has come the rapid spread of fashion trends. For some, this is a good thing; they’re glad to know what they should and shouldn’t wear if they want to be “in fashion.” However, Tyresha Vaughan-Blanding, a 2023 graduate and former Snapper Opinion Editor, has other thoughts.

“I started my brand because I got tired of fashion looking the same; everyone looking like everyone,” Vaughan-Blanding said. “I figured if I was going to spend money with big brand businesses like Nike, Adidas, and New Balance, I could take that same money and invest it into a product I’m proud to wear and give my own insight and twist to the fashion world.”

From this desire to stand out, BreadWinnersInc97 was born. With just an iPad and a dream, Vaughan-Blanding taught herself to draw during the COVID-19 lockdown. Through lots of hard lessons and learning to give herself grace, she created a clothing brand full of color and personality.

“The inspiration for my brand was Black culture being heavy into sneaker history and arts and just mixing that with my personality and coming up with a product that shows the world who I am and what I represent through articles of clothing,” Vaughan-Blanding said.

Though her brand has been successful, the process was not an easy one. Between being a full-time student and an editor for The Snapper, Vaughan-Blanding found it difficult to juggle everything.

“How did I balance it all? To be completely honest, I didn’t,” she confessed. “My last semester, everything took a back seat for me because I was fighting for my life trying to graduate with so many classes. However, throughout that process, I always had someone asking about the brand…that’s what kept me going in this journey.”

That support inspires Vaughan-Blanding to make her brand different from other brands by creating an experience for her customers, not just selling them clothes.

“I care about the people that spend their hard-earned money with me. And even if they don’t spend their money, a share, a like, a post, a tag, or spreading the word to friends means so much” she said. “I’m not in this for money, I’m in this because I enjoy fashion. I enjoy creating the designs, the process of it all. Being able to make a profit from it is just a plus to me. ”

Despite the difficulty of juggling all life has to offer, Vaughan-Blanding takes pride in her brand and all she’s been able to accomplish thus far.

“To me, my brand has already made it. Getting started and staying consistent is half the battle,” she shared. “My view on success is waking up every day having the freedom to do what you want and love what you do.”

As for any advice Vaughan-Blanding has, she says, “Follow your dreams no matter how crazy or bizarre they may seem or sound. Don’t live a life of ‘what if,’ but a life of ‘I tried.’ And if you fail, at least you tried anyway.”

Those interested in learning more about BreadWinnersInc97 may visit @breadwinnersinc97 on Instagram.