A view of the evening shows a lovely sunset behind the Biemesderfer Executive Center, also known as the President’s Office. PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY

Morgan Huber

Editor-in-Chief

When: Millersville University Council of Trustees quarterly public meeting, Dec. 13

What happened: University President Daniel Wubah welcomed the Council of Trustees with a statement summarizing the accomplishments of the university community, including the Dec. 9 graduation ceremony, which awarded degrees and certifications to 363 students, as well as special ceremonies for graduating LGBTQ+ students and students of color.

In addition, Wubah acknowledged recent strides made on campus, including:

Enrolling 305 students in the Honors College, the highest on record at the university

Dining Services employing a full staff for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic

The implementation of Open Resource materials saving students over $3.3m in textbook costs

21 Penn Manor High School students enrolled in business courses

The university being awarded a $3.8m grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to research gun violence prevention

The Special Education graduate program being awarded a $974,000 grant

The addition of an online Special Education degree program

The council also bid farewell to Millersville University Foundation president Joe Gardner, who served in his position since March 2020. He will be succeeded by Darryl Landis, a 1985 graduate of Millersville and the current managing director at Mustard Seed Venture Partners.

Student Government Association: SGA President Cambree Patterson discussed the first student appreciation week on campus, which successfully reached at least 400 students. In addition, SGA will be awarding a textbook grant worth $150 to 100 students, with more than 200 students applying for the grant so far.

Millersville University Foundation: Foundation President Joe Gardner reported that the university’s endowment fund currently sits at $58m, an unprecedented 11.3% increase this year. In addition, the Foundation endorsed three new endowment scholarships for the Technology, Business, and Education programs, as well as the women’s basketball team.

Student Services: SSI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geoff Beers discussed multiple updates, including the implementation of credit cards for campus organizations to use for one-time expenses, and the Feb. 6 opening of the new Penn State medical center on University Drive. Student Lodging residents, such as those residing in the Brookwood or Wellness apartments, will need to renew their lease by Dec. 14 in order to maintain the 2023 rates. If the lease is renewed after this date, the 2% increase will take effect.

Programs: Hope Davis and Emma Howell, both senior Business students and managers of the Evergreen Cafe on campus, presented to the council regarding the staff’s accomplishments and initiatives to improve the cafe. The managers discussed their focus on sustainability and standardization, as well as their new art gallery featuring works from students and alumni, and community events held throughout the semester. The cafe also collaborated with the Food Recovery Network to donate leftover food to the Campus Cupboard, and with WIXQ and Marauder Music to provide the cafe with live performances and a new drink item – the Brain Fog. Overall, the Evergreen Cafe has experienced much success in the short time since its opening, with a net income of $255,000 for the 2022-23 year and $172,000 for the Fall 2023 semester.

Resources: The council approved the fee schedule for the 2024-25 academic year, including an overall increase of $360 per semester to cover costs such as success coaching and academic services. Health service fees will increase by 7.9%, while cost of attendance will decrease on average by 9.2% due to the university’s recent adoption of a flat tuition rate.

What’s Next: The Council of Trustees will hold their next public meeting on March 20 at 5 p.m. in the Lehr Dining Room of Gordinier Hall. Those interested in attending the public meeting virtually may do so by contacting Jennifer Hart in the Office of the President (Jennifer.Hart@millersville.edu).