Photo courtesy of Millersville University. East Village Suites was the site of the recent hate crime.

Abigail Manbeck

Head News Editor

A Harrisburg resident was arrested last week for vandalizing a dorm on campus. On Oct. 30, 20-year-old Ethan Rosenkrans committed an act of vandalism at Millersville, large enough to make a not-so-good impact on the University as a whole. At East Village, which is one of the dormitories here on campus, Rosenkrans came into the building and drew Swastikas on the elevator. The man also vandalized the sidewalk right outside East Village, which had the same hateful symbols.

Rosenkrans, who was not enrolled at the university, was seen with others that could have potentially been students, however, I reached out to get more information on this incident, and it was concluded that no students were involved.

The motive for this vandalism was said to be Rosenkrans wanting to gain a reaction from his friends. However, he mentioned that there was no racial or antisemitic hate against anyone.

This act of vandalism shocked the university community, including President Daniel Wubah.

“At Millersville University, we condemn and do not allow any acts of hate, bigotry and discrimination in our community,” Wubah reiterated in a statement to the university. “Such behaviors do not align with or reflect our EPPIIC values. The campus community needs to be united in our stand against hate. Any form of intolerance or hatred is antithetical to our EPPIIC values and our mission.”

Rosenkrans was arrested for his actions, and a preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 20. However, this is not exactly set in stone, as things could be possibly changed. The accused may also waive the hearing and ask for entry into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition or ask for a plea agreement.