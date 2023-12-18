photo courtesy of Flickr. Voter pins sitting in a pile for election day.

Justin Deibler

Associate News Editor

Americans voted in the last round of national elections before the pivotal 2024 presidential election year. Both parties will surely take this year’s result into consideration as they begin to campaign for the White House next year.

Democrats around the country did better than expected as they captured several important elections. In Ohio, voters supported an amendment to the constitution that enshrined abortion rights in the state. The amendment passed by a hefty 10 percent. Donald Trump won the state by 8 percent in 2020 and trends in the state have made it more conservative in recent years.

In Kentucky, voters reelected Democratic governor Andy Beshnar. This a testament to the personal popularity of Governor Beshear as Trump won that state by a huge 26 percent margin.

In the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, Democrat judge Daniel Mccaferry defeated the republican challenger in an open-seat election. The victory extends the democratic majority on the PA Supreme Court to a 5-2 Democrat majority. McCaffery campaigned on being a stalwart against any attempt against challenges to abortion protections in the state.

In Virginia, Democrats were able to gain control of both houses. This comes after threats from Gov. Glenn Younkgin wanted to pass abortion bans if Republicans were able to capture the Senate away from Democrats. The plan backfired as Democrats were able to keep their majority in the Senate and gain enough seats in the House to gain the majority there as well.

Overall the verdict is clear. Voters even in the most conservative of areas will side with the Democratic candidate when the issue of abortion is front and center in the election. However, President Joe Biden has been polling behind his most likely competitor, Donald Trump, in almost all the key battleground states. Even though Democrats were able to secure numerous wins this year, 2024 is looking like another very tight election for the presidency.