Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons. This star represents Mariah Carey, who is the star of Christmas.

Katelyn Auty

Head Copy Editor & Social Media Editor

Mariah Carey has been sued once again over her Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Andy Stone and Tony Powers are suing Carey for her Christmas hit, saying that she copied their hit of the same name that was released with their band Vince Vance & the Valiants in 1989.

In a refiling almost similar to a lawsuit from last year, Stone and Powers claim that Carey copied their song after it received ample airplay and even made it on the Billboard charts in 1993.

Stone and Powers claim that Carey “palmed off these works with her incredulous origin story, as if those works were her own,” according to TMZ.

As reported by NBC News, the two are alleging that Carey copied “the combination of the specific chord progression in the melody paired with the verbatim hook,” which they allege “was a greater than 50% clone of Vance’s original work, in both lyric choice and chord expressions.”

Stone and Powers are asking for $20 million in damages, claiming that their original work led to the widespread success of Carey’s hit.

As of now, Carey’s team has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.