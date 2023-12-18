Madelyn Jule / Snapper. Swan Miller and S’Ville swim in the pond together on a nice Spring day.

Abigail Manbeck

Head News Editor

S’Ville, one of Millersville’s swans, tragically died near campus on Nov. 4. Unfortunately, S’Ville was flying too close to some powerlines, which resulted in her death.

The police from Millersville looked at security footage and saw what happened. She was unfortunately found dead by a vehicle that was parked near Shenks and Frederick streets.

Other incidents with the swans have happened in the past. In 1995, 20-year-old student Scott Sundy was expelled from the university for severing the head of one of the swans – also named Miller – after luring it towards him with English muffins. The student then took the head with him, and was charged with cruelty to animals as well as public drunkenness.

The Facilities department is currently looking for a new mate for the current Miller. S’Ville was only two years old when she passed. She was at the Millersville Pond for one year.