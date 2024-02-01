Katelyn Auty

Head Copy Editor

Social Media Editor

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the panic of picking a date venue is setting in. While seeing a movie or going out to dinner is nice, they are a little cliche in my opinion. So, I’ve spent some time researching the Lancaster area and coming up with some ideas for Valentine’s Day dates. While I’m in a long-distance relationship and can’t use these ideas just yet, I present them to you in hopes they inspire a fun date. Here are my top five date ideas for the Lancaster area:

Paint some pottery at Pottery Works

Pottery Works is a paint-your-own pottery studio located on W. Orange Street in Lancaster. They have hundreds of pieces of bisque that are available to paint, from ornaments to little statues and even dishes. After you paint your chosen piece, you give it to the workers to fire in the kiln. Items are typically available for pickup a week later. I think this is a great option because it offers an activity to do as opposed to just sitting and talking. I went here on my first date with my boyfriend and loved it.

Solve an escape room

An escape room is perfect for the couple that loves to solve puzzles together. With multiple options in the Lancaster area, an escape room is another good option for someone who wants to spend time with their significant other, but also have an activity to do. It’s also a great option for people who have social anxiety or simply prefer to spend time alone as opposed to being surrounded by lots of people.

Play games at the arcade

There are so many options with an arcade date. With a wide variety of games, you can find something for anyone at an arcade. I went to Pocket Change Arcade in the Park City Mall for my boyfriend and I’s first anniversary and we loved it. We’re both very competitive, so it was a fun way to compete in different games. One caveat to this, however, is that it can be a little pricey.

See a live show

We are so lucky that so many brilliant theaters are right in our backyard. If you and your significant other are interested in a night at the theater, I recommend checking out places like American Music Theatre, Sight & Sound Theatres, Fulton Theatre, and The Ware Center. Seeing a live show can help to start conversations and expose you and your partner to cultures different from your own.

Go to a museum

Lancaster is home to a variety of museums. Whether you’re in the mood for some art, exploring history, or learning about science, there’s a museum for you. I personally really enjoyed the Demuth Museum on King Street in Lancaster.

Whether you prefer to let your creative juices flow at Pottery Works, engage in some friendly competition at the arcade, tackle puzzles in an escape room, or immerse yourself in a live show or museum, Lancaster has tons to offer in the pursuit of creating lasting memories. I hope I provided you with some fun ideas for date night. Happy Valentine’s Day!