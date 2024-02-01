Jim Harbaugh takes questions at a press conference. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Ben Staker

Associate Sports Editor

This past Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers concluded their search for a new head coach with the hire of former University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh makes his return to the NFL after nine seasons at Michigan, where he led the school to their first national championship since 1997 this past season.

Everywhere Harbaugh has coached during his career he has brought a winning culture along with him. During his time at Stanford, he had a record of 29-21 but finished 12-1 with an Orange Bowl victory in his last season there.

Following his success at Stanford, he left to coach the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. He would lead the team to a 44-19-1 record and an NFC championship victory in just four seasons.

Since then, he has been at Michigan. Many people forget the success Harbaugh had in the NFL before he left to coach at his alma mater.

Due to his success at Michigan, he has been a sought-after coaching candidate in the past few NFL coaching cycles. He turned down his last few opportunities, but now he’s back.

From the perspective of the Chargers, this is likely the best hire they could’ve made for their current situation. The team won’t have a lot of money to work this offseason, but they were still able to bring in a proven winner to help their young star quarterback, Justin Herbert. Even with the little resources the Chargers will have this offseason, it’s still likely they’ll have a quick turnaround because they were riddled with injuries this year.

It will be difficult to compete in the AFC West because of the reign of the Kansas City Chiefs, but this hire makes the Chargers a tougher matchup for everyone they play. I expect the team to get back to the winning ways they had the past few seasons before this year. Don’t be surprised to see prominent figures in sports media call this team a dark horse to contend for a Super Bowl.

I don’t know if I would go as far as to say the Chargers are a Super Bowl contender, but I would say that the NFL should expect an inspiring turnaround from them next season.