Ben Staker

Associate Sports Editor

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball finalized all Hall of Fame voting ballots, and three players will be inducted on July 21.

To put into perspective how difficult it is to be voted into the Hall of Fame, a player must play at least ten major league seasons to even be placed on the ballot. If a player reaches this milestone, they will have their Hall of Fame candidacy voted on five years after their retirement. The player will then have ten years to receive at least 75% of the votes. If they fail to get at least 5% of the votes during any year, they will be removed from the ballot.

Every year, the voters get up to ten votes, but they often don’t use all of them. This makes it even more difficult for a player to get voted in.

For this year’s class, two of the three inductees were in their first year on the ballot and the third player was finally voted in after six years. The first-year players that were voted in were Adrián Beltré, receiving 95.1% of the votes, and Joe Mauer who narrowly made the cut with 76.1% of votes.

The other player inducted was former Colorado Rockies first baseman, Todd Helton. In his sixth year on the ballot, he received 79.7% of the votes. He will join Beltré and Mauer in Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame class for 2024.

Looking forward to next year’s ballot, there will be plenty of talent looking to etch their name in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. Some of the most notable names that will be on the ballot for the first time next year include C.C. Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Félix Hernández, Ian Kinsler, and Dustin Pedroia. Billy Wagner will also be on the ballot again for his tenth and final year of eligibility after he just missed the cut with 73.8% of the votes this year.

Next year at this time, I predict that we could see a couple of players joining Beltré, Mauer, and Helton in the Hall of Fame. There are a lot of deserving players on the ballot, but it’s up to the voters to make the right call.