Renderings show the renovations coming with the Morgan Athletic Complex. Photo courtesy of Millersville University

Justin Stagger

Head Sports Editor

In 2021, Millersville Athletics received an astonishing $1.5 million dollar donation from Lois Morgan, 54’. Morgan’s generous donation covered a large portion of the $2.5 million the university is hoping to raise for the renovations.

The renovations will be divided into three major phases:

Phase 1: Locker Room and athletic training room revamp (first built in 1986)

Phase 2: New video/scoreboard (in use since 2003)

Phase 3: New Pressbox

The current locker rooms, which are used by more than 200 student-athletes across five different university sports, are no longer suitable for the athletes in 2024, further highlighting the urgent need for this renovation. The proposed locker room overhaul provides a handful of benefits for student-athletes at the university, allowing them to better prepare for games, matches, meets, and other performances.

According to the Development Office at Millersville University, the updated complex at Millersville will:

“Provide for a fully renovated & modern locker room that will match the on-field success, character and excellence shown by our student athletes, coaches and staff;

Ensure individual locker rooms for football, women’s cross-country and track & field, field hockey and women’s lacrosse;

Include a dynamic athletic training facility for athlete health & rehabilitation;

Contain centralized AC, ventilation and heating for the first time;

Offer access to modern technology for coaches and athletes to review film, game plan and improve overall program efficiency;

Provide a fantastic recruiting tool to potential student athletes;

Make available the potential to host PSAC, NCAA and other regional tournaments and championships”

Morgan has played an instrumental role in shaping Millersville for the future, creating a handful of scholarships and endowments for students at Millersville University, including the Lois T. Morgan ’54 Student-Athlete Endowed Scholarship, the Lois T. Morgan ’54 Field Hockey Scholarship, the Morgan Scholarship Fund for Women’s Athletics, and The Morgan Fund for Athletic Scholarships, which is the first unrestricted scholarship in Millersville University history.

While Morgan’s contributions go a long way for the university, there is still work left to do to make the Morgan Athletic Complex a reality for the next generation of Marauder student-athletes. Chelsey Wirth, Director of Athletic Advancement at Millersville University stated that they are “still accepting donations and there are also locker naming rights opportunities available.”

Wirth also stated that phase one of the renovations will begin in December of 2024. This phase includes a complete locker room overhaul, which was first built alongside Biemesderfer Stadium in 1968.

“We have faced challenges in the configuration and space for storage as well as practice preparation both in our locker room and the athletic training room. All of these aspects will be improved through the renovation project,” said women’s head lacrosse coach Cindy Wilson.

It is still “unclear” when the next phase of renovations will follow, but starting in December of 2024 the locker rooms will be receiving a much-needed makeover. While the project is scheduled to begin this year, Morgan still encourages others to donate; “It doesn’t have to be $1,000. Every bit counts. It would be great to say that everybody helped. I would encourage everyone to be involved.”

“She (Lois) believes in a championship student-athlete experience and creating a modern locker room space is an important part of that. This is a huge first step toward our goal, but we need others to rally together to make it a reality,” said Miles Gallagher, director of athletics at Millersville.