This past week, reports were released that New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested in Baton Rouge Boutte on suspected misdemeanor charges of Gaming Prohibited for Persons under 21 as well as a felony charge of computer fraud. Boutte, just 21 years old, is suspected to have placed more than 8,900 wagers in the period April 6, 2022 through May 7, 2023. It is also suspected that Boutte used a fake alias in order to pass the age verification check.

LSU quickly released a statement regarding the situation, stating that “in July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete’s improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University. Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling-related misconduct.”

In 2023 alone, the NFL gave out 10 suspensions to current players who violated the NFL’s gambling policy, with another likely looming with Kayshon Boutte early into 2024.

The number of NFL players and coaches who have been suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy has increased in dramatic fashion. According to AP News, the NFL has been giving out gambling-related suspensions since 1963. However, the NFL has not given out more than three suspensions in a singular year, up until 2023.

Much of this uptick has occurred after 2018, which is when the United States Supreme Court struck down the ruling that had long prohibited sports betting, opening the floodgates to a new interactive way in which fans can enjoy the game they so much love. Many state governments support the ruling, as it opens up a lucrative tax benefit for people who are willing to engage.

However, certain athletes have yet to understand the repercussions faced as a result of their wagering on sports, potentially costing them their future in the National Football League. According to the NFL Policy, a player who is convicted of sports betting will be suspended for a minimum of one year, and that penalty doubles to at least two years if the player wagers on his own team.

“We periodically review the NFL gambling policy to ensure that it is responsive to changing circumstances and fully addresses our commitment to protect the integrity of the game,” Goodell said. “The revised gambling policy we are issuing today provides that clarity and focus, and gives clear guidance to players about the consequences of violating the policy.”

While Boutte is still awaiting his formal suspension from the NFL, it appears as though he could face serious repercussions as a result of his illicit gambling as Roger Goodell and the league office have been attempting to crack down on gambling within the league.