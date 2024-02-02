College students and PA Governor Josh Shapiro gather for College Day of Action. Breonna // Snapper

Morgan Huber Breonna Dull

Editor-in-Chief Associate Features Editor

The Shapiro administration hosted its first annual College Day of Action at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Monday, January 22nd, to engage university students throughout Pennsylvania in a discussion on policies and changes in their communities. More than 50 young adults were in attendance at this day-long networking event, representing student government associations, advocacy groups, and influencers at universities across the Commonwealth.

The College Day of Action, organized by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Next Generation Engagement, consisted of a series of panel discussions on various topics and policy areas, ranging from artificial intelligence and social media advocacy to reproductive rights and gun violence. Numerous key figures of the Shapiro Administration served as panelists, including Communications Director Will Simons, Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) Executive Director Bryanna Pardoe, Assistant Secretary of the Government Policy Office Katie Merrit, and Executive Deputy Secretary of Policy & Planning Steve D’Ettore. Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions regarding progress and stances on these issues, as well as what students and organizations can do to spread awareness and spark change on their respective campuses.

The event concluded with a speech from Governor Josh Shapiro, who welcomed students and discussed recent policies enacted to benefit Pennsylvanians, in addition to answering pressing questions from the audience regarding topics such as legalizing recreational marijuana and raising the minimum wage.

In a private interview, Snapper editors were able to ask Shapiro about the purpose of College Day of Action.

“I think your voices really matter,” said Shapiro. “Every time I get together with college students, I learn something. That allows us to work harder and more effectively for younger folks in PA. I hope you realize the strength in your voices.”

As he explains, Shapiro highly values the variety of needs throughout the Commonwealth. As Pennsylvania is incredibly diverse by region, he notes the importance of connecting with people and communities, understanding their needs, and using this information to create effective policy. Governor Shapiro encourages students to “realize the power of their voices, share their best ideas and practices, and to take the information they’ve learned and share it on their social channels to engage more young people. I hope this has a multiplying effect.”

These panels and discussions, as well as the opportunity to interact with Shapiro, left a profound impact on students, including Lehigh University SGA representatives Kate Lyden and Julie Wright.

“I think having Josh Shapiro come and speak specifically to college students was really interesting,” said Wright. “I think it was the first time that I got to hear young people ask questions and have a politician address and respond to their concerns directly. It was a wonderful opportunity to hear firsthand what the primary issues are and what the Governor is working on.”

Lyden added, “Hearing about the behind-the-scenes of how policies are made and laws are crafted, all the bits and pieces that go together, and how we can be a part of that, was really fascinating to see.”

Ray Epstein, founder and president of Student Activists Against Sexual Assault (SAASA) and vice president of Planned Parenthood Generation Action at Temple University, attended the College Day of Action after being invited by a friend in her school’s SGA. She found herself interested in various political issues the Shapiro Administration is involved in, particularly Title IX and women’s rights.

“I learned about how you can be in so many different fields and make a connection to something you are passionate about,” explained Epstein. “Whatever your skills or interests are, there are so many ways to be engaged and make a difference with the policies and issues that matter to you.”

Shapiro hopes to reach and engage with many more college students like Lyden, Wright, and Epstein.

“The gathering today is just the beginning,” Shapiro reiterated. “We’ve created the first-ever Commission on Next-Gen Engagement, led by Millersville alum Ruby Mundok. These voices share their perspective with Ruby and they get to me. They’re going to help us make better policies and put better ideas forward. I think you should expect to see more engagement building on events like today.”

As the first annual College Day of Action concluded, dozens of students walked out of Harrisburg with valuable connections and inspiration to bring positive change and political engagement in their communities. Countless hopeful youth, as well as those on Capitol Hill, anticipate more opportunities to engage young Pennsylvanians in the future.