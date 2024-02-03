A rainbow balloon arch and pride flag welcome students to Pridefest in the SMC. BREONNA DULL // SNAPPER

Breonna Dull

Associate Features Editor

In a world sometimes full of judgment and hate, LGBTQIA+ members can find acceptance and celebration at Millersville’s Pridefest.

On Oct. 13, 2023, Millersville University hosted the 10th annual Pridefest. This celebration of queer identities, allies, and expressive freedom started in 2013 by Shaq Glover. Since then, students have enjoyed attending the event and watching the drag show.

The celebration also takes place on National Coming Out Day (NCOD). Each year, NCOD is reserved to celebrate queer people “coming out of the closet” or being open to their community about their identity in the LBGTQ community.

Colorful balloons lined the hallways, organization tables offered free goodies and information, and pride flag accessories filled the student memorial center. Students could decorate a cupcake, get food truck donuts, stuff a pride flag pillow, and even get a free HIV test.

A colorful poster explains the purpose and history behind PrideFest. BREONNA DULL // SNAPPER

Before the show, attendees could meet and greet with the drag queens. Stars Deja Skye, who appeared on the 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Navaeha Le’vixxen returned to perform. Miss Le’Vixxen hosted the show and entertained the audience with a captivating performance. The third drag queen star was Luxx Noir London who earned her spot in the top 4 of RuPual’s Drag Race’s 15th season.

The line for the drag show stretched down the hallway to the galley with excited supporters. The show cost $5 for students and $10 for non-students.

Guests waved progress flags, clapped, and cheered while the drag queens performed. The environment felt very welcoming and affirming.

The show was sponsored by the GSA, the Intercultural Center, PSECU, the President’s Commission on Gender and Sexual Diversity, Student Access and Support Services, Student Conduct and Community Standards, SGA, Student Services Inc., Title9, University Housing and Conference Services, University Activity Board, Women and Gender Studies, and Student Memorial Operations.

Students and other attendees eagerly await next year’s Pridefest to celebrate with a like-minded, loving community.

Drag Queen, Navaeha Le’vixxen, captures the audience’s attention during her performance. BREONNA DULL // SNAPPER