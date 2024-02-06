SGA meets weekly in the Student Memorial Center, pictured above. PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY

Breonna Dull

Associate Features Editor

When: Millersville University Student Government Association meeting, February 1, 2024

What happened: Guest speakers Marc Tomjanovich and Josh Hartranft spoke about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and academic integrity. Last Spring, they created an AI Academic Integrity task force to understand student’s current knowledge about AI, how they use it, and what guidelines are needed. They updated the academic honesty policy, which had previously remained untouched since 2007, to include what generative AI should be used for.

Quotable: “We don’t look at AI as a threat or a problem, but really an opportunity,” said Tomjanovich. “AI is not going to replace your job, the person who knows how to use AI is going to replace your job.”

Budget Season: As budget season comes upon us, Director of Finance Braden Button, advises students to come to one of the Finance 101 sessions or reach out to him at SGAfinance@millersville.edu to request more funding for their club.

First Faculty Senate Meeting: The first Faculty Senate Meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 4-5:30 p.m. Faculty will be discussing freshman seminars and other first year courses up for review. Student input is encouraged and appreciated.

New Secretary: SGA members voted Deanna Cruz into the open secretary position.