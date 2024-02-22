Millersville University President Dr. Daniel Wubah poses with Skully at McNairy Library for this year’s One Day Give. DEBORAH PHILLIPS / SNAPPER

Morgan Huber

Editor-in-Chief

The 11th annual One Day Give event took place at Millersville University on Wednesday, Feb. 14. This annual day of charitable giving, which takes place both on campus and virtually on Valentine’s Day each year, is the largest of its kind at the university. Students, staff, alumni, and members of the general public have the opportunity to donate to numerous causes within the university community, ranging from scholarship funds and academic departments to athletic programs and student-run organizations.

As a 24-hour event, donors could contribute to their cause of choice through a virtual link, and this year the university stepped up in marketing to promote and encourage donations. One Day Give kicked off online at midnight, and in person at 9 a.m. with the appearance of University President Dr. Daniel Wubah, who discussed with students and media regarding the importance of the event.

“One Day Give is important for a number of reasons,” explained Wubah. “Firstly, it builds community and it has become part of our tradition. It allows us to come together to support our university. These donations and contributions help with financial aid to support students, as not every student can afford to attend without support. Secondly, it improves the reputation of the university, because the more we contribute, the more we can do as an institution. Being philanthropic and compassionate is also part of our EPPIC values.”

As One Day Give is one of the most highly anticipated philanthropic events on campus, Dr. Wubah also anticipates to see and support others giving back. He continued, “We are expecting participation from everyone – alumni, faculty, parents, and especially students – to give back and invest in services that helped them in order to help others in the future and sustain our university.”

Incentives such as socks, university store gift card giveaways, and table stations with complimentary snacks and gift certificates served as incentives for donors. These initiatives were not in vain, as this year’s One Day Give broke records for the ‘Ville’s largest donor event. In a mere 24 hours, nearly 2,300 people donated to causes within the university that mattered to them, totaling $826,634, an unprecedented number in One Day Give’s decade-long history. This total also beat last year’s donations by more than a quarter-million dollars.

As the various programs receiving these donations look forward to helping students and staff grow and thrive, they reap the benefits of One Day Give by being able to conduct research, engage in professional development programs, attend conferences, and provide financial and academic support. Members of the Millersville community anticipate making ripples of generosity in next year’s One Day Give.